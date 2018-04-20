Driver dead, 2 hurt, after crash into power pole near North Bend

A North Bend man is dead after troopers say he sped into a power pole, injuring two others and destroying his car.

Jourdan Ackerman, 30, was driving a Chevy Caprice eastbound near Coos Bay on Trans Pacific Highway Friday morning and left the road near milepost one, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers aren’t sure why Ackerman drove off-road and say he died on scene.

Two passengers in the car were hurt. Zane Wood, 18, and Rebekah Aaron, 19, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed contributed to the crash.

OSP is investigating the case in coordination with Coos County Interagency Crash Team.

Troopers on scene Friday morning were assisted by multiple agencies, including the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Point Police Department, Coquille Police Department, the North Bend Fire Department and the Coos County District Attorney’s Office.

