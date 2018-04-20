Scam involving Apple gift card targets elderly women in Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego police are warning residents to beware a phone scam that targets older women.

The department says it has received three complaints in about month and describes the scammer as “persistent”.

According to officers, all three scam calls have been made to the home phone numbers of elderly women in the city.

The incoming call is masked to show that it is coming from Apple Care. If the victim answers, the scammer informs them that they have a virus on their computer and gains remote access.

The scammer then tells the victim that they need to go to the store and buy Apple iTunes gift cards and disclose the redemption numbers.

In all three reports the department has taken, the scammer has requested that the women buy the cards in $100 increments for a total of $1,200 to $2,000 per incident.

The department says that any additional victims should call their non-emergency line at 503-635-0238.