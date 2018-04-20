Jury indicts man accused of having 30K child porn images, videos on his computers

Authorities say a man accused of encouraging child sex abuse had more than 30,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computers.

A grand jury indictment was filed against Shawn Marti, 49, on Friday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Documents filed earlier this month allege that his laptops contained more than 30,000 pictures and videos of infants, toddlers and prepubescent kids in sexually explicit situations.

Martin’s collection was seized after law enforcement, working off a cyber tip, searched Martin’s laptops.

Some of the photos and video showed kids being raped and molested by adults.

Court documents also allege that Martin’s laptops contained stories of child molestation fantasies, manuals that gave tips on how to have sexual encounters with kids, and other explicit literature that had been downloaded from the internet.

Martin was on post-prison supervision for numerous prior convictions related to sex crimes.

He faces 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree.

His next court date is scheduled for April 23.

