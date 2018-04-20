Man drowns while swimming in Lewis River

A 24-year-old man drowned Friday in the north fork of the Lewis River near Woodland, Washington.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the man was visiting the river with family and friends and decided, along with a second person from his party, to enter into the river to swim.

The man started having difficulties swimming, slipped beneath the water and never resurfaced, the sheriff's office said. The second swimmer returned safely to shore.

Authorities responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m.

Rescue crews found the dead man's body in about 15 feet of water but couldn't reach it, deputies said. A dive team will recover the body and turn it over to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man's identity has not been released.

His cause of death is under investigation, though the sheriff's office said it appears to be an accidental drowning with cold weather conditions a contributing factor.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.