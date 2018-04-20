Zoo re-opens sculpture garden, gives bear new ears

The Oregon Zoo welcomed back old friends this week.

After six years in storage, the zoo’s sculpture garden is back on display.

The garden first opened in 1978 and features a collection of five fake animals: a hippo, a bighorn sheep, a bear and her cubs, a mouse and a camel calf.

The cement hippo, named Kubwa Sana, was the garden’s first tenant in 1978. The remaining sculptures were donated.

Not all the animals have names, though the limestone mouse goes by Bitsy, the zoo said.

The garden closed and the sculptures were put in storage in 2012 when the zoo started work on the new Elephant Lands exhibit.

The animals are now on display in the Wildlife Way section of the park.

The bear and her cubs, however, are in desperate need of restoration, the zoo said.

Their marble surfaces will be coated with a new sealant and the mother bear will get a new pair of ears.

The zoo said her first pair was worn down from “decades of head rubs”.