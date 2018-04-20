Burglar caught on camera stealing lottery tickets from Gorge market

Surveillance image of burglary suspect at Glen Irvin Market in Springdale. (KPTV)

A burglar stole lottery tickets and left behind a big mess at a market in a small town in the Columbia River Gorge.

The owner of Glen Irvin Market in Springdale posted a video on Facebook on Friday morning showing the damage.

By Friday afternoon, the windows were boarded up as workers assessed the damage.

Workers said several rows of lottery tickets were taken, but nothing else was stolen.

Workers said this wasn’t the first time the business has been targeted by thieves.

“It’s a frightening thing to think about, you know, it continuing to happen,” said employee Jalene Wegner-Curr. “It could be really detrimental to the business in the long run.”

Investigators said two people were previously arrested in connection with a burglary at the business last weekend.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the latest break-in.

