Police: Neighbors evacuated, woman with gun arrested in Beaverton

A woman was arrested after leaving her house with a gun, going back inside and firing a shot in Beaverton, according to police.

Officers were called out to the 12600 block of Southwest 13th Avenue at 8:11 a.m. Friday. Police tried to contact 56-year-old Cheryl Anne Shuster after neighbors reported seeing her with a gun and hearing a gunshot.

Officers said they had responded to the same home before due to mental health concerns involving the suspect.

Officers attempted to communicate with Shuster, but they were not successful. They could see her up and around inside the home, however.

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution and Southwest Main Street was shut down from 10th to Allen, and 13th Avenue was closed from Hall to Main.

A tactical negotiations team and crisis negotiation unit were called to the scene.

Police eventually entered the home and took Shuster in custody. Officers said they recovered a handgun in the home.

Shuster was arrested on the charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

