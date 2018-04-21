Woman who caused deadly Tigard crash admits manslaughter - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman who caused deadly Tigard crash admits manslaughter

Michelle McMillan booking photo Michelle McMillan booking photo

A woman police say was drunk when she caused a deadly crash near Tigard pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter.

According to officers, Michelle McMillan had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit in July last year when she hit another motorist along Highway 99 West. The collision sent both cars into the sidewalk, hitting a 36-year-old pedestrian.

Nathanial Franciosi suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. McMillan fled to California after the crash but was later found, police said. She has also pleaded guilty to assault and DUII.

She will be sentenced next month. 

