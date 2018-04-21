Molalla firefighters honor local heroes, boy who used CPR to save his dad's life

A special service in Molalla Friday night honored everyday heroes, including a boy who saved his father’s life.

The ceremony, hosted by the Molalla Fire Department, recognized Zach Rodgers, a boy who jumped into action when his father stopped breathing last year.

He says he was in his room when his father stopped breathing, and came running when his mother started yelling his name.

“My dad was on the couch with his eyes basically rolled back to the back of his head and foaming out of his mouth,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers performed CPR on his dad until paramedics arrived. He says he learned CPR at school.

Rodgers dad, who was at the ceremony Friday, was at the hospital recovering for days.

In another life or death moment, Jerry Glenn, a local, says his stepson jumped in to give him CPR.

Glenn was in a coma for more than two days but recovered. He encourages everyone to learn CPR, and hopes people aren’t afraid to try it in emergency situations.

“I probably would have died,” Glenn said.

If you’d like to learn more about CPR, you can find information on the Red Cross’s website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.