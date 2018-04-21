Death investigation on NB I-5 causes major traffic delay

Portland police advised a major traffic delay on Interstate 5 near the Northeast Broadway overpass Friday night.

Northbound I-5 north of exit 302A is closed while officers conduct a death investigation, the bureau said.

The closure was expected to last four to five hours.

Police asked drivers headed through the Rose Quarter to take a different route if possible.

Officers ask anyone with information about the death investigation to call their traffic division at 503-823-2103.