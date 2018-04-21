Deputies: 16-year-old charged with reckless driving, hit-and-run after crash in Salem

A 16-year-old driver has been charged with reckless driving and felony hit-and-run after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Elma Avenue Southeast and Mahrt Avenue Southeast just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a black Ford Explorer, being driven by a 16-year-old male, was heading east at a "speed and manner that was reckless" when it went through an intersection and crashed into a black Toyota pickup and two other parked vehicles.

A 16-year-old passenger of the Ford Explorer was taken to a Salem hospital then transferred to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a Salem hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation but the 16-year-old driver, whose name has not been released. has been booked into the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of assault in the second degree, reckless driving and felony hit-and-run.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.