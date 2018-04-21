Former FBI director James Comey promotes new book at Revolution Hall

Former FBI director James Comey appeared at Revolution Hall in Portland Saturday to talk about his new book “A Higher Loyalty.”

“A Higher Loyalty” is based on his time working for the federal government.

Appointed by former President Barack Obama, Comey worked as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Before that role, Comey served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Deputy Attorney General in the George W. Bush administration,

From the prosecution of the Mafia and Martha Stewart to overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation, Comey shares a lot within his book's 304 pages, Powell's said.

The talk began at 12 p.m. and tickets to the event are sold out.

