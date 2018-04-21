Police investigate attempted carjacking in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigate attempted carjacking in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating an attempted carjacking in southeast Portland that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to Southeast 84th Avenue and Tolman Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The people in the car told police that a man and two women in their late teens and early 20s went up to their car and told them to get out.

Police say one of them showed a gun in his waistband.

The people inside the car accelerated out of the area and contacted police.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.