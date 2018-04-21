Police investigate attempted carjacking in SE Portland

Police are investigating an attempted carjacking in southeast Portland that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to Southeast 84th Avenue and Tolman Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The people in the car told police that a man and two women in their late teens and early 20s went up to their car and told them to get out.

Police say one of them showed a gun in his waistband.

The people inside the car accelerated out of the area and contacted police.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

