Man who drowned while swimming in Lewis River identified

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released the identify of the 24-year-old man who drowned in the Lewis River Friday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the North Fork of the Lewis River near Woodland, Washington at 3:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the man was visiting the river with family and friends and decided to enter into the river to swim. He began having difficulties swimming, slipped beneath the water and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews found the man's body in about 15 feet of water. A dive team responded to the scene and recovered the body.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Allums N. Robinson of Klamath Falls on Saturday afternoon.

Robinson's cause of death is under investigation, though the sheriff's office said it appears to be an accidental drowning with cold weather conditions a contributing factor.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.