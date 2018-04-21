Small airplane makes emergency landing on SR-14, no injuries rep - KPTV - FOX 12

Small airplane makes emergency landing on SR-14, no injuries reported

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on State Route 14 in Vancouver Saturday afternoon.

The small passenger plane landed on westbound SR-14 at milepost 3 near the Columbia Way on-ramp around 4:50 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said an unknown power failure forced the pilot to make an emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.

One lane of westbound SR-14 was blocked by the plane.

