Small airplane makes emergency landing on SR-14, no injuries reported

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on State Route 14 in Vancouver Saturday afternoon.

The small passenger plane landed on westbound SR-14 at milepost 3 near the Columbia Way on-ramp around 4:50 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said an unknown power failure forced the pilot to make an emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.

One lane of westbound SR-14 was blocked by the plane.

It’s not everyday that a plane lands on the highway! Here a look at the situation on WB SR 14, at MP 3, near Columbia Way Blvd. Crews are working to remove the plane from the shoulder. Use caution through the area, and expect delays. #VanWa ClarkWA pic.twitter.com/flBw8bRDpG — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) April 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.