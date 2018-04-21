U.S. Navy holds commissioning ceremony for USS Portland

The newest ship for the U.S. Navy named after Portland is officially in service.

On Saturday, a commissioning ceremony was held in northwest Portland for the USS Portland. This is the first ship named solely after the Rose City.

The USS Portland carries equipment for the Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy, including helicopters and tanks.

About 5,000 people, including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Governor Kate Brown, attended the commissioning ceremony.

Several protesters also came out to protest the new ship. They feel the ship using Portland's name doesn't represent the values of the city.

"Sending and spending so much on military efforts is counter productivity and counter to the values we should be promoting. We really need to be people first and really need to focus on serving the needs of our communities. Primarily on a global scale. So stop sending these ships to communities to destroy them," said protester Katie Comfort.

The USS Portland will leave Sunday for its home port of San Diego.

