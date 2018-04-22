Man trapped after single car rollover on Hwy 26

Clackamas Fire crews assisted by Sandy Fire extricated an adult male after the vehicle he was driving rolled over.

The accident on Hwy 26 and Kelso Road happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night and had the roadway shut down for hours.

All lanes were back open by 9:45 p.m.

The driver was the only occupant. According to Clackamas Fire he was trapped for more than 30 minutes while firefighters stabilized the vehicle.

The patient was transported to the hospital by Life Flight with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

