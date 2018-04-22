Family remembers man who drowned in the Lewis River

An Oregon family is remembering a young man who drowned in the Lewis River on Friday.

The family of 24-year-old Allums Robinson says he was loved and cherished by his five brothers and sister, adored by his parents and his fellow wildland firefighters.

Robinson’s grandmother, Trudy Evans, says he left her home in Klamath Falls on Thursday to go camping with friends near Woodland, Washington.

“I hugged him and told him I loved him. He told me he loved me too. I told him to be careful, he said I will Grandma," said Evans.

On Friday, rescue crews and dive teams responded to the North Fork of the Lewis River. They later found Robinson’s body in 15 feet of water.

Evans says Robinson’s friends tried to help, but he slipped beneath the water.

“He tried. They said he swam as hard as he could but he couldn’t make it. He went under and that was the last time they saw him,” said Evans.

Now, Allums’ family is remembering him as a man who loved his family more than anything and was honored to fight fires.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.