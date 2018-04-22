Police investigate hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

Portland Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland.

Officers were called to the crash at Rose Parkway and 148th Avenue at 10:37 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said the driver of a Mustang ran off after afterward.

According to police, officers brought in a K-9 to try and find the driver of the Mustang, but were unsuccessful.

Crews took one person to the hospital with serious injuries, but they should recover.

