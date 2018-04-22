OSP: Nude man assaults beachgoer on Sauvie Island

Oregon State Police is asking for help identifying an assault suspect.

On April 19 between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the victim said he was at Collins Beach at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area when he was approached by a nude man that was upset that the victim’s dog was off-leash.

The victim told troopers the naked man held him down and punched him several times.

Troopers said the suspect has reportedly accosted others in the past regarding off-leash dogs on the wildlife area and is a regular at Collins Beach.

On Sunday, FOX 12 spoke to regular beachgoers who said they’ve never heard of anything like this happening here before.

“It is strange to see something like that happen here,” said beachgoer Bill Volckening. “Usually people are pretty peaceful down here and they just want to hang out in the sun. To see something like that is unusual. I would expect that maybe after dark if kids come here with booze, but other than that people are pretty mellow.”

Sloan Shelton told FOX 12, “Most people have their dogs off leash, and occasionally the dog will come up and sniff you or your lunch but there doesn't seem to be much aggression or concern with it. Most people keep their dogs in check.”

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 35 to 40 years old with a medium muscular build. OSP said the suspect is approximately 6’3” tall with a salt and pepper color crew cut hairstyle with a receding hairline.

OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers are continuing to investigate the assault and anybody with information on this suspect, including past encounters is asked to call the OSP Northern Command Center.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.