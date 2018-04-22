16 people displaced after fire at Vancouver apartment complex

A two-alarm fire damaged an apartment complex in Vancouver Saturday night.

The fire was reported at 9:05 p.m. at an 8-plex complex on East 6th Street near Davis Avenue, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the scene three minutes later and found the fire on the second floor of the backside of the building, extending to a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters called out a second alarm and got the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Two units were damaged due to fire. Another two units sustained smoke and water damage.

Firefighters said two cats died in the fire. Everyone else was able to get out safely before fire crews arrived.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Vancouver Fire, 16 people were displaced and are being assisted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

