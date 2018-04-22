Man killed in crash on Highway 30 near Astoria

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near Astoria Sunday.

At about 1:48 p.m., Oregon State Police and first responders were dispatched to the crash on the highway near milepost 94.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 44-year-old Warrenton woman, was traveling eastbound when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line into the path of a westbound white Toyota Prius, which was driven by 54-year-old Douglas Morgan of Astoria.

The two vehicles collided nearly head-on, according to OSP.

Morgan died at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was flown to a Portland-area hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 30 was closed for about three hours during the investigation.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the John Day/Knappa Volunteer Fire Department, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.