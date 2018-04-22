Police: Keizer shooting suspect may be headed to Tacoma area

Ryan Joel Carrera (left), image of vehicle similar to one Carrera may be driving. (Photos released by Keizer Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Keizer that left one person injured.

Just before noon Sunday, Keizer police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Brooks Avenue Northeast.

A person called 911 saying a friend had been shot and was being taken to Salem Hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers later learned that that the person driving the shooting victim to the hospital actually drove to the Rodeway Inn at 3340 Astoria Way NE in Salem. Police said the person abandoned the vehicle and left the shooting victim at that location.

Salem police responded to the Rodeway Inn and found the shooting victim, who was taken to Salem Hospital by paramedics. The victim’s gunshot wound is not life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators have identified the shooter as 31-year-old Ryan Joel Carrera.

Witnesses said Carrera fled the scene in a silver 2017 Nissan Altima 4-door with California license #7ZBE429. Investigators said Carrera may be headed to Washington state, specifically the Tacoma area.

Carrera is believed to be armed with a handgun. He also has a state-wide felony warrant for his arrest in an unrelated incident.

Anyone who knows of Carrera’s whereabouts or sees the 2017 Nissan Altima is asked to call 911.

