Injured woman rescued on Mount St. Helens - KPTV - FOX 12

Injured woman rescued on Mount St. Helens

Posted: Updated:
(Photos courtesy of the Volcano Rescue Team) (Photos courtesy of the Volcano Rescue Team)
MT. ST. HELENS, WA (KPTV) -

A woman had to be rescued after getting injured on Mount St. Helens Sunday.

At about 8 a.m., members of the Volcano Rescue Team out of Yacolt were called out to help a woman with a lower leg injury around the 6,000-foot elevation. 

The team was able to use snowmobiles to help get to the woman, and rescuers were then able to get her off the mountain and to the parking lot.

There is no word on the woman's condition. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.