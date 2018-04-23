Injured woman rescued on Mount St. Helens

A woman had to be rescued after getting injured on Mount St. Helens Sunday.

At about 8 a.m., members of the Volcano Rescue Team out of Yacolt were called out to help a woman with a lower leg injury around the 6,000-foot elevation.

The team was able to use snowmobiles to help get to the woman, and rescuers were then able to get her off the mountain and to the parking lot.

There is no word on the woman's condition.

