Motorcyclist killed in Clackamas Co. crash; driver arrested after leaving scene

Oregon State Police is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 212 near Happy Valley Sunday evening.

Troopers and fire were dispatched around 5 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.

According to OSP, a silver Kia Rio, operated by Uriy Dudko, from West Plains MO, was stalled in the fast lane of Highway 212 heading eastbound.

A Honda motorcycle operated by, Mitchell Vandoren, from Milwaukie, was traveling eastbound on Highway 212 at a high rate of speed and hit the rear of the Kia Rio.

Dudko exited his vehicle to check the damage and then proceeded southbound onto SE 130th Ave. After going a short distance Dudko again exited his vehicle to look at the crash scene. Dudko again left the scene in his vehicle and was stopped by a Happy Valley Police Sergeant.

Dudko was arrested and lodged at Clackamas County Jail on failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.

Vandoren was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are looking at Vandoren's speed as a contributing factor in the crash.

Highway 212 was closed about 3 and a half hours for the investigation.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Happy Valley Police Department, Oregon Department of Transportation and Clackamas County Fire.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.