PPB's Air Support Unit helps officers locate stolen vehicle suspect in NE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau's Air Support Unit helped officers locate a suspect who fled from them in a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Police said at 12:58 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a pickup in the area of Southeast Powell and Interstate 205. The driver eluded in the pickup and the officer did not pursue.

The officer contacted an Air Support Unit overhead, which was able to follow the suspect using FLIR cameras.

Police said the suspect traveled into Washington then went back into Portland on I-205.

The Air Support Unit was able to coordinate with officers to put out a Stop Stick in front of the pickup at Northeast 105th and Sandy. The Stop Stick deflated one of the front tires and slowed the pickup down.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle at Parkrose United Methodist Church, located at 11111 Northeast Knott Street. The suspect fled on foot, and the Air Support Unit continued to follow him using FLIR.

Officers, along with PPB K-9 Khan, located and arrested the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Garrett Botello, in the 11200 block of NE Knott Street at 1:23 a.m.

Botello was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempting to elude police in a vehicle, reckless driving, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, and a warrant. A no complaint order was issued on those charges before his arraignment Monday, meaning the charges have been dropped for the time being.

