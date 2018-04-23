McMinnville police respond to two vehicle into building crashes, one driver arrested for DUII

McMinnville police responded to two vehicle into building crashes Sunday afternoon.

The first crash happened at 12:53 p.m. in the 700 block of Northeast 8th Street.

The McMinnville Police Department said 36-year-old Richard Alexander Hernandez was traveling eastbound on NE 8th Street in a 1986 Ford F250 pickup when he lost control of the vehicle and drove into the drive-way of a home. The pickup struck two vehicles in the driveway, continued into the garage door, entered the garage, and caused damage to a third vehicle inside.

Police said three people were in the immediate area of the crash and a fourth person was exiting the front door when the crash happened. One person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Hernandez, who was not injured in the crash, was taken to Yamhill County Correctional Facility where a breath test revealed a BAC of .22. He was booked into the correctional facility for DUII, reckless driving, and three counts of reckless endangering.

The second crash happened at 3:47 p.m. near Citizen Bank, located at 455 Northeast Baker Street.

81-year-old John Granville Reppeto was exiting the banks parking lot in a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup when police say he surmounted the landscaping strip between the lot and NE Baker. The pickup continued in reverse into NE Baker, crossing the left lane into the right lane.

Police say the pickup then continued in a half circular pathway, crossed the left lane again, and struck the storefront of Primisys Computers and Networks.

Reppeto was treated on scene for apparent minor injuries.

Police said the pickup caused significant structural damage to the building and rendered the building unsafe to occupy. One lane of NE Baker and pedestrian traffic on the west side remains closed.

