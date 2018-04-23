On the Go with Joe with Squatting Strongman

There’s strong, there’s superhuman and then there’s local man Chris Duffin.

Duffin decided to back squat 800 pounds each day for 30 consecutive days – an incredible feat of physical and mental strength.

Duffin just completed his month-long show of strength and helped raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Oregon.

Today on @fox12oregon watch @KabukiStrength Chris Duffin squat 800 lbs for 3 days in a row. Just kidding... he did it for 30 days in a row!!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/pWB52x9KKc — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) April 23, 2018

If you’d like to donate, visit the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

