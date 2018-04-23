On the Go with Joe with Squatting Strongman - KPTV - FOX 12

There’s strong, there’s superhuman and then there’s local man Chris Duffin.

Duffin decided to back squat 800 pounds each day for 30 consecutive days – an incredible feat of physical and mental strength.

Duffin just completed his month-long show of strength and helped raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Oregon.

If you’d like to donate, visit the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

