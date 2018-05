Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix talks with MORE about its new album, “Top Pop, Vol. I” and the upcoming tour that’s bringing the singers to Washington this summer.

Pentatonix performs at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield July 15. Tickets are available here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005456EB4E55B6?f_PPL=true&ab=efeat5787v1