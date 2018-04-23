MORE celebrates National Picnic Day with Riehl-y good pasta salad

Today is National Picnic Day. To celebrate, MORE’s Molly Riehl and her twin sister, Amy, make an easy, five-ingredient pasta salad.

RECIPE:

1 box tortellini

Pesto sauce

Parmesan cheese

Dried cranberries

Walnuts (can be substituted for any nut of your preference!)

Cook tortellini according to box instructions.

Drain and mix with pesto and some parmesan while pasta is still warm.

Mix with dried cranberries, walnuts, and the remaining parmesan.

Enjoy!

