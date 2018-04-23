Sheriff: Four teens who overdosed in Vancouver area mixed marijuana and Xanax

Four teens who overdosed in the Vancouver area on Friday morning had taken marijuana and Xanax, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began around 5 a.m. Friday when a man reported finding two unconscious teens in his lawn and driveway near Northeast 147th Avenue and 79th Street.

About 45 minutes later, another teen was found unconscious in the road two blocks away. A fourth unconscious teen was then discovered at a home in the same neighborhood.

Deputies searched the area and contacted neighbors and Heritage High School administrators to make sure there were no other unaccounted-for patients.

All four teens were taken to the hospital for treatment. On Monday, deputies said they had all been released from the hospital.

Investigators said the teens – males around 17 to 18 years old – are all friends and at least three of them go to Heritage High School.

“The investigation has revealed the teens overdosed on marijuana and Xanax. The Clark County Sheriff's Office cautions the public on the dangers of mixing any drugs legal or illegal. The combinations can have life-threatening effects,” according to a sheriff’s office statement Monday.

Deputies also urged people to secure prescription medications.

The incident took place on April 20, or 4/20, which is known as an unofficial marijuana holiday.

The case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.