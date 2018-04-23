Officers: 'Nothing dangerous' found in suspicious bag outside Po - KPTV - FOX 12

Officers: 'Nothing dangerous' found in suspicious bag outside Portland bank


PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police responded Monday to a suspicious bag they say was left outside a Portland-area bank.

Southwest 5th Avenue between Southwest Madison Street and Southwest Taylor Street was closed to all traffic while officers investigated. 

The area has since been reopened to traffic. Police said they found nothing dangerous in the bag.

A bomb squad was on the scene as a precaution, the bureau said.

