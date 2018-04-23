Officers: 'Nothing dangerous' found in suspicious bag outside Portland bank

Police responded Monday to a suspicious bag they say was left outside a Portland-area bank.

Southwest 5th Avenue between Southwest Madison Street and Southwest Taylor Street was closed to all traffic while officers investigated.

The area has since been reopened to traffic. Police said they found nothing dangerous in the bag.

A bomb squad was on the scene as a precaution, the bureau said.

Area traffic reopening, Bomb Squad has determined nothing dangerous in the bag. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 23, 2018

