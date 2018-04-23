Vancouver police searching for suspected gunman; nearby schools in lockout

Multiple schools were placed in lockout Monday after a drive-by shooting that left one man injured, Vancouver police say.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Caples Avenue between Northeast Fourth Plain and Falk Road Monday around 1:15 p.m. The suspect shot the injured man in the arm from a passing red sedan, officers say.

The injured man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers are searching for the suspected gunman but say they don’t have a description. The schools will remain in lockout while the search is underway, the police department says.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, though city police say the area is known for gang activity.

