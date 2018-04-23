Clackamas County asks for public input on Canby Ferry, possible new bridge

Clackamas County is weighing what to do with the Canby Ferry.

The ferry crosses the Willamette River during daylight hours from north of Canby to east of Wilsonville.

According to the Clackamas County Transportation Maintenance Division, the ferry “both limits the number of people who can cross the Willamette River and uses money that could otherwise be spend on road maintenance.”

As a result, the county is evaluating possible alternatives for crossing the river at the same location.

Those options include continuing or discontinuing the ferry service, building a bridge with no toll or building a toll bridge. If a bridge is built, there are options to continue or cancel the ferry service.

The ferry costs $5 per vehicle for a one-way trip, carries up to six cars at a time and cannot run in inclement weather or when the river level rises above 70 feet.

The ferry “costs the county considerably more money to operate than it receives in revenue,” according to a county statement.

A public open house will be scheduled for June 2018 to discuss the ferry and a possible bridge. The county is also asking for the public’s feedback via an online form.

For more information, go to Clackamas.us.

