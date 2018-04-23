Man arrested in connection to drive-by pit bull shooting in SE Portland

A man accused of shooting another man’s pit bull, as well as his house and at least one of his cars, has been arrested, Portland police say.

Anthony Wade Skillings, 36, was arrested Friday near Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.

The drive-by shooting police say he is connected to occurred in southeast Portland last week and left Alphonzo Johnson’s pit bull, Bamm-Bamm, with a bullet hole in his neck.

The pit bull is expected to be okay, Johnson told FOX 12 April 19. The bullet hit his dog while he was in his cage and grazed his neck.

Johnson said that he believed his home on Southeast Henry Street had been targeted in retaliation for a case dating back to last December.

Johnson said he was wrongly accused in a deadly hammer attack in southeast Portland on Dec. 28.

The alleged attack occurred on Southeast Clinton Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Johnson was arrested for the crime but later released. All charges against him related to the case have been dropped.

Officers Friday arrested Skillings after they learned of a vehicle in the area that was associated with him.

Police spotted the vehicle near Southeast 145th Avenue and Division Street. After seeing police, the driver ran away and abandoned the vehicle.

Officers couldn’t locate the driver, but found Skillings in the area and arrested him after a witness said Skillings had also been in the parked vehicle.

Further investigation determined that Skillings was connected to the shooting on April 19, the bureau said.

Skillings faces charges including attempted aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He also violated parole, the bureau says. Officers continue to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged shooting or has surveillance footage is asked call Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, or email her at meghan.burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.

