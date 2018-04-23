Vehicle found, Keizer shooting suspect remains at large

Police are continuing to look for a man who they say shot another man in Keizer Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they have reason to believe the alleged shooter, 31-year-old Ryan Joel Carrera, may be headed to the Tacoma area, but they have not released additional details about that.

On Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office found the silver 2017 Nissan Altima that Carrera was reported to have fled the scene in. The vehicle was located northeast of Salem and was unoccupied, according to police.

Police said investigators no longer have any interest in the vehicle, as it has been located and returned to its owner, a rental car company.

The shooting occurred at about noon Sunday in the 3600 block of Brooks Avenue Northeast, but there is no word yet on what led to the attack.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old Salem man, is expected to survive. His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone who may know of Carrera’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. People can also submit tips to tips@keizer.org.

