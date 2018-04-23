Three businesses in northwest Portland broken into overnight

Surveillance video shows the suspect in the break-in at Blush Beauty Bar early Monday.

Someone broke into a northwest Portland business Monday, but a good Samaritan stepped in to stop him.

That break-in was just one of three that happened in a one-mile radius. Police said Oven and Shaker was hit first, then Blush Beauty Bar, and lastly Sterling Coffee Roasters.

In all three of the break-ins, the suspect goes after one thing: the cash register.

Although Portland police said there are similarities in these cases, they insist there is not enough information at this time to determine if they are related.

When Carrie Wilson arrived at work Monday morning, she found shattered glass scattered throughout the entryway of Blush Beauty Bar and saw police waiting for her inside.

“They said that two other businesses had also been broken into,” said Wilson.

But of the three businesses, only Blush Beauty Bar captured their break-in on camera.

Surveillance video shows a man peeking inside a window minutes before the break-in.

At around 5:20 a.m., the suspect throws a rock at the front door window and glass shatters everywhere.

He steps inside, heading straight for the register. In a matter of seconds, he walks out with it in hand.

However, a witness intervenes, surprising the suspected burglar.

“He (the good Samaritan) got it away from him and he dropped it and ran,” said Wilson.

Three Portland businesses were broken into early this morning. Surveillance video shows a man throwing a rock through the window of @blushbeautypdx BUT before he can get away with the cash register, a good Samaritan steps in to stop him. More at 5 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xeiKGTNRwJ — Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) April 23, 2018

The person accused of breaking into Oven and Shaker also left empty-handed.

“Nothing was really taken. They couldn’t get into the drawer and the drawer was empty, so it looks like they just left after that,” said Talish Barrow, general manager of Oven and Shaker. “It seems like really poorly planned, just kind of like a desperate act.”

A barista at Sterling Coffee Roasters said in their case, the burglar did manage to steal their cash register that had more than $100 inside.

According to Portland police, burglaries in the Central Precinct, where this string of crimes took place, are up 4 percent from 2017.

Wilson said she’s not surprised.

“It’s happening more often and we’re just small, locally owned businesses,” she said.

The suspect seen on the surveillance video from Blush Beauty Bar is described as a black man in his 40s who was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Portland police.

