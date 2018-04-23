Apartment complex evacuated in Milwaukie area due to fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Apartment complex evacuated in Milwaukie area due to fire

An apartment complex in the Milwaukie area was evacuated Monday due to a fire.

Crews responded to the 2500 block of Southeast Harrison Street at 12:35 p.m. A third-story apartment had flames coming out of two sides of the building.

Firefighters discovered that the fire had reached a common attic space. They knocked down the initial fire and pulled down the ceiling to stop the fire from consuming another apartment.

Police first arrived at the scene and found a man hanging from a third-floor window. An officer and a witness grabbed a ladder from a pickup in the parking lot and raised it to the man, who was able to climb down on his own.

Firefighters went door to door, even breaking down doors, to evacuate all other people and pets.

It was determined everyone had gotten out safely, but the people living in the apartment at the source of the fire said one cat was missing. The Red Cross was assisting those people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

