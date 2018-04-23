Local veteran’s trip to dentist helps uncover egg-sized cancerous tumor

While most people hate going to the dentist, one local veteran said he's glad he went for a cleaning, because the dentist spotted what turned out to be skin cancer.

Last April, Shawn Montgomery said he went for a cleaning with Dr. April Love at the Portland Community College Sylvania Dental Clinic.

Love spotted a small mark with some discoloration on Montgomery’s cheek below his right eye and she suggested he see a dermatologist.

It turned out to be Stage II Melanoma, and had grown to the size of an egg underneath his skin.

“I was shocked,” Montgomery said. “It really didn’t hit me until the second procedure until they had to take a large chunk out of my face. I didn’t really understand melanoma. I thought they were just going to take a little snip out of there.”

Several surgeries later, Montgomery is now cancer-free and very grateful.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.