Man with gunshot wound flags paramedics outside Portland Plaid Pantry

A man with a gunshot wound hailed a paramedic crew outside a Portland Plaid Pantry parking lot Monday night, Portland police say.

Officers responded to the convenience store near North Interstate Avenue and Going Street and report that the 30-year-old man was rushed to a Portland hospital by ambulance.

The wound was non-life-threatening. It’s not clear where the man was shot.

The bureau does not know where the shooting occurred and says the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

