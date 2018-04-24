Motorist who struck bulls while on meth must pay over $23K - KPTV - FOX 12

S. Oregon motorist who struck bulls while on meth must pay over $23K

By The Associated Press
MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) -

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - A southern Oregon man has been ordered to pay over $23,000 in restitution for eluding police while high on methamphetamine, crashing through a fence and hitting two Angus bull yearlings.

The Mail Tribune reports 28-year-old Corey Elmore of Ashland pleaded guilty Monday to unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing police, driving under the influence of intoxicants and animal abuse.

Court documents say Elmore stole a pickup truck that had been idling Feb. 11 and fled when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Documents say Elmore crashed through a fence and continued into a field, hitting the bulls before driving back onto the road. Documents say he then lost control, crashed through another fence and became stuck in a muddy field.

Documents say the bulls had to be put down.

Elmore was sentenced to 18 months of probation and had his license suspended.

