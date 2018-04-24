Man rescued from SE Portland duplex fire has died

A man rescued from a duplex fire in southeast Portland Monday night has died.

The fire occurred on Southeast Bush Street near 122nd Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire burning in the front half of the structure.

PF&R said firefighters carried the only occupant, identified as 74-year-old Warren Muetz, from the home and began treating him. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Muetz's cause of death has not yet been determined.

FOX 12 spoke with a man who said he lives next door. When he realized the home was on fire, he ran into the flames to try and help his neighbor.

“First the flames weren’t real bad. The smoke was thick, 100 times worse than a campfire, just intense,” said Nicholas Rider. “He was struggling to get around and couldn’t see so I couldn’t keep hold of him and I couldn’t breathe and it got in my eyes. I just lost track of him.”

Crews were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes of arriving on scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

