Workers at SE Portland Burgerville vote to join union

It is a first in the fast food industry – workers at a southeast Portland Burgerville store have voted in favor of joining a union.    

The workers at the Burgerville on Southeast 92nd Avenue voted over the past two days to join the Industrial Workers of the World Union.

The IWW lists a $5 raise, affordable health care, and free child care as some of the things it wants for Burgerville workers.

The company released a statement saying in part, “Our employees have spoken, we hear them, and we support their decision.” 

