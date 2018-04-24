Deputies: Parents of boy found wandering alone in Salem located - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Parents of boy found wandering alone in Salem located

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Marion County deputies have located the parents of a boy who was found wandering alone in Salem.

Deputies said they found a 3 or 4-year-old boy named Hunter wandering in the area of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Auburn Road Northeast about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Late Monday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Hunter's parents had been found, and that deputies were investigating to determine how Hunter wandered away from his home. 

No further information was released. 

