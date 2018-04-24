Three people arrested after deputies serve search warrant at Aloha home

Three people were arrested Tuesday morning after deputies served a search warrant at an Aloha home.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant in connection with a stolen property investigation at a home in the 1100 block of Southwest 182nd Avenue.

WCSO said two people were arrested on probation violations and one person was arrested for drug possession. The probation violation suspects were identified as Kent Patterson, 35, and Brooke Knapp, 25. Levi Collins, 31, the homeowner, was also arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A health officer is now checking out the home as there were piles of bags in the garage that appeared to be full of trash.

Deputies also said that an ambulance was on scene for a routine check of an occupant with a history of epilepsy, but no injuries have been reported.

No other details about the search have been released.

