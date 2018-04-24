Police need help identifying suspects who stole stroller from Albany Walmart

Albany police are asking for the public's help identifying four people who stole a stroller from a department store.

Albany Police Department said the investigation began on Sunday when a Walmart employee noticed the security cable to a stroller on display had been cut.

Loss prevention found surveillance footage from around 9 p.m. Saturday that showed a bearded man in yellow and a woman in pink enter the infants section and steal the stroller.

Police said surveillance video later shows the pair exiting, with the stroller covered in a baby blanket, through a closed checkout lane. The pair then meets up with another man and woman, and they all leave in a maroon van.

Surveillance images of the suspects entering the store have been released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Officer Emily Zessin at emily.zessin@cityofalbany.net or (541) 917-7680. Please reference case #18-3303.

