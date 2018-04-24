Man pleads guilty to video voyeurism for placing camera in bathroom at Portland daycare

A 50-year-old Portland man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of video voyeurism.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon says Jay Walter Jaacks placed a concealed video camera in the adult restroom of a Portland daycare facility on or about July 26, 2016. The video captured 17 adults, both daycare employees and other parents, in various stages of undress.

A daycare employee found the camera, which was concealed in a small cosmetics bag, and immediately notified law enforcement. Law enforcement officials seized the camera.

On Monday, Jaacks pleaded guilty to 17 misdemeanor counts of video voyeurism.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon, Jaacks faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine, and one year of supervised release on each count.

Jaacks is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30.

