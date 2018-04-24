Portland kids learn to make movies at Mr. David’s School of Film

Does your child want to become the next Steven Spielberg? Mr. David’s School of Film is a great place to start. MORE gets a taste of the Portland summer camps where kids ages 5-14 learn to make all kinds of movies.

MORE’s Molly Riehl also got a lesson from David Loitz on how to make a stop-motion movie. They used an app called, “Stop Motion Studio Pro.”

If you’re interested in sending your child to Mr. David’s School of Film, David created a discount code for MORE Good Day Oregon viewers. Just use the code, “goodday,” when you sign up, and you’ll get $20 off any of his summer camps.

Learn more about Mr. David’s School of Film and register for summer camps here: https://mrdavidfilm.com/registration-1

