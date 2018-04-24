Portland kids learn to make movies at Mr. David’s School of Film - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Portland kids learn to make movies at Mr. David’s School of Film

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Does your child want to become the next Steven Spielberg? Mr. David’s School of Film is a great place to start. MORE gets a taste of the Portland summer camps where kids ages 5-14 learn to make all kinds of movies.

MORE’s Molly Riehl also got a lesson from David Loitz on how to make a stop-motion movie. They used an app called, “Stop Motion Studio Pro.”

If you’re interested in sending your child to Mr. David’s School of Film, David created a discount code for MORE Good Day Oregon viewers. Just use the code, “goodday,” when you sign up, and you’ll get $20 off any of his summer camps.

Learn more about Mr. David’s School of Film and register for summer camps here: https://mrdavidfilm.com/registration-1

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.