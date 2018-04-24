Milwaukie police K-9 Yago retires after five years of service

A K-9 officer that had been with the Milwaukie Police Department for five years retired on Monday.

Milwaukie PD posted on Facebook that they celebrated K-9 Yago's 8th birthday on April 23, as well as his last day on duty.

K-9 Yago became certified on Aug. 1, 2013. He was deployed 174 times and assisted in 53 arrests.

Police said he will live out his retirement with his handler, Officer Les Hall.

Milwaukie PD said the selection for a new handler and dog will happened later this year.

