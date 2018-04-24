School district decides to change 'Rebels' mascot at South Albany HS

The Greater Albany Public School District has decided to drop the Rebels as the mascot of South Albany High School.

On Monday night during a board meeting, the acting superintendent Tonja Everest directed that the high school to change its mascot.

Principal Brent Belveal agreed with the order, according to Jim Haggart, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of GAPS.

There have been talks in the community for years about changing the Rebels mascot, which has its origins in the American Civil War.

Students will decide on a new mascot by the end of the school year.

But for now, the school is without a mascot.

